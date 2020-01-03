Andhra Pradesh

CS takes stock of dispute over Ballari reserve forest boundaries

more-in

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has instructed the Survey, Forest and Mines Departments to submit a comprehensive report to the Central Government on the dispute with Karnataka over the boundaries of the reserve forest at Ballari.

In a review meeting on the subject on Friday, Ms. Sawhney said steps should be taken for sorting out the matter at the earliest and that the Surveyor General of India was looking into it as per the directions of Supreme Court of India.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Special Secretary P.V. Chalapathi Rao, Secretaries V. Usha Rani (Land and Endowments) and K. Ram Gopal (Mines), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests S.S. Sreedhar, Director of Survey and Land Records N. Prabhakar Reddy were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
forests
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 11:52:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cs-takes-stock-of-dispute-over-ballari-reserve-forest-boundaries/article30473553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY