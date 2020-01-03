CS takes stock of dispute over Ballari reserve forest boundaries

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has instructed the Survey, Forest and Mines Departments to submit a comprehensive report to the Central Government on the dispute with Karnataka over the boundaries of the reserve forest at Ballari.

In a review meeting on the subject on Friday, Ms. Sawhney said steps should be taken for sorting out the matter at the earliest and that the Surveyor General of India was looking into it as per the directions of Supreme Court of India.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Special Secretary P.V. Chalapathi Rao, Secretaries V. Usha Rani (Land and Endowments) and K. Ram Gopal (Mines), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests S.S. Sreedhar, Director of Survey and Land Records N. Prabhakar Reddy were present.