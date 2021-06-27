CS offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das receiving prasadam from TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Tirumala temple on Sunday.

TIRUPATI

27 June 2021 20:48 IST

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

He was accompanied to the sanctum sanctorum by the priests and officials. After darshan, pundits showered Vedaseervachanam on him and his family members. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy offered him ‘Theertha Prasadam’ and a memento. TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti was also present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Das paid a visit to Sri Varaha Swamy temple now under ‘Balalayam’ (renovation).

