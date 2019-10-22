CS for speeding up works under National Rurban Mission

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam has instructed the officials of Rural Development, Tribal Welfare and other departments concerned to expedite the implementation of various projects under the National Rurban Mission (NRM) to improve the living standards.

The Central and the State governments were sharing the expenditure thereof in 60:40 ratio in hilly/tribal villages having a population of 5,000 to 15,000 and villages in plain areas having 25,000 to 50,000 population, which will be dealt with in clusters.

Addressing a review meeting on NRM at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Subrahmanyam said 10,364 works were being taken up in 12 clusters comprising the above categories of villages, with an outlay of ₹1,130 crore. A total of 6,360 works were completed and the remaining needed to be speeded up.

Priority areas

Drinking water supply, sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, drains, street-lighting, LPG connections and improving health care and educational standards were among the priorities, he stated.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi gave a presentation on the NRM.

The meeting approved the Eluru and Rampachodavaram cluster DPRs and revised the DPRs of Singarayakonda, Kuppam, Araku, Chandarlapadu, Garividi, Nandaluru and Nujendla clusters.

Special Chief Secretary (Land and Endowments) Manmohan Singh, Principal Secretaries S.S. Rawat (Finance), Ajay Jain (Housing) and K. Damayanthi (Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens) and Commissioner of Municipal Administration G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar were present.