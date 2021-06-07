CS encourages students to become ‘techpreneurs’

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Sunday said students should come up with new ideas and become techpreneurs by establishing start-up companies.

Addressing a meeting organised to mark the fourth anniversary of the VIT-AP University in virtual mode, Mr. Das appreciated the management for imparting quality education and said the fact that despite the pandemic, the first graduating batch of students had achieved 527 placements, which reflected its commitment towards grooming the students into responsible citizens.

VIT Founder and Chancellor G. Viswanathan said in a short span, VIT-AP had created world-class infrastructure for 4,728 students from 28 States and six countries and faculty from 17 different States. Besides, there were 65 clubs to groom the students into rounded personalities.

VIT-AP vice-president Sekar Viswanathan said students, researchers, professors and staff were rewarded on the occasion. The university presented 71 academic awards, 13 student achievement awards, 17 awards to faculty, six awards to staff and appreciation certificates in academic, research, co-curricular activities and special achievements.

Executive Director Sandhya Pentareddy, Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar CLV Sivakumar, Assistant Director (Student Welfare) Anupama Namburu and others were present.