CS calls for conservationof natural resources

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam has said that with the majority of the people in the society becoming 'non-serious actors’, the few trying to bring in change end up failing and it is high time every stakeholder perform his or her duty with commitment in conserving natural resources. He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop ‘Every drop counts’ on the System of Water for Agriculture Rejuvenation (SWAR) for horticulture crops organised by Vaaradhi Foundation here on Saturday.

“It has been a challenge for us to come to grips with some of the problems like the ones associated with water. Because we always have variables when we discuss. The question of adopting the perspective of a farmer, a household, industry or nature itself is the biggest challenge, so we end up leaving to the user to decide,” he said.

Giving an example, Mr. Subrahmanyam said: “Even the government today cannot revisit the command area of a dam and say that certain amount of water is enough for irrigation considering scientific study because of the emotional upsurge it could cause among the people.”

He said even when the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers had just thought of using water going down to the sea many expressed fear and drew conclusions.

“I am only trying to highlight that we [people of AP and Telangana] have extraordinary ability to confuse matters and thereby prevent any conclusion by not being objective to help the humanity,” he said.

Certificate courses

He wondered why universities never came up with certificate courses on water conservation for the instant benefit of society when needed. Even media focuses more on unimportant issues rather promoting topics like water conservation.

“We have become non-serious actors and only a few are thinking. We are unable to talk about unscientific water usage. In urban areas, everyone is against water meters which could imbibe a sense of responsibility in the consumer when usage is shown. It is time we learn how to estimate water need and how to supply it effectively,” he said.

Asking people not to leave everything on the government, he said that the AP government is looking to rope in NGOs to reach out to various sections of people and prepare action plans.