ADVERTISEMENT

CS called for a detailed master plan on infra works at Srisailam temple in a month

March 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary (Endowments) M. Hari Jawaharlal, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna and Chief Engineer (Endowments) S. Srinivasa Rao told to make the plan for the next 25 to 30 years

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy held a review meeting on the implementation of the integrated smart infrastructure master plan of Srisailam temple on Saturday with a special focus on the development of ‘Mada Veedhulu’ on the lines of those at Tirumala. He ordered the Principal Secretary (Endowments) M. Hari Jawaharlal, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna and Chief Engineer (Endowments) S. Srinivasa Rao to plan for the next 25 to 30 years. He enquired about the existing buildings, proposed constructions, road widening, land availability, queue lines and other development aspects. Besides, he asked about the estimated expenditure and called for detailed plans in a month.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy told the officials to undertake beautification of Sivam and Veerabhadra Swamy streets and to divide an area of seven square miles around the temple into active, passive and protected zones for planned development.

Further, he suggested the officials take steps to acquire forest lands on an exchange basis (two acres of temple land for an acre of forest land) at Srisaila Mukhadwaram, Hatakeswaram, Kailasadwaram, toll gate and some other places for creating necessary infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US