ADVERTISEMENT

Crusading on a cycle for animal rights

March 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chaitanya Rajasekhar is on a mission to sensitise people on animal rights

Tharun Boda

Chaitanya Rajasekhar arrives in Vijayawada on Thursday after cycling 12,000 km to spread awareness on animal rights. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Animal rights activist Chaitanya Rajasekhar who is on a mission to sensitise people on animal rights reached Vijayawada after cycling a distance of 12,000 kilometres through 24 States.

On his way to Chennai, Mr. Chaitanya, an engineer by profession and a cycling enthusiast from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, took a halt in the city where he visited the animal rescue centre being run by the Animal Caretakers group on Thursday.

“I was moved after learning about the cruelty and environmental destruction behind the animal farming industry and many people are not aware of it. I took up the mission to reach a maximum number of people and sensitise them,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Having started in Anantapur on August 24, 2022, Mr. Chaitanya met a number of people, local communities and animal rights enthusiasts and spread awareness on animal rights.

“I believe that avoiding consumption of animal-based products could not only save animals from cruelty but also the planet from global warming. It is needed to make the earth liveable for future generations,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya will leave for Chennai and head to Bengaluru and Indore where he will attend animal rights rallies by the end of this month. He aims to cover about 14,000 km by the end of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US