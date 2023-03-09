Crusading on a cycle for animal rights

March 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Animal rights activist Chaitanya Rajasekhar who is on a mission to sensitise people on animal rights reached Vijayawada after cycling a distance of 12,000 kilometres through 24 States.

On his way to Chennai, Mr. Chaitanya, an engineer by profession and a cycling enthusiast from Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh, took a halt in the city where he visited the animal rescue centre being run by the Animal Caretakers group on Thursday.

“I was moved after learning about the cruelty and environmental destruction behind the animal farming industry and many people are not aware of it. I took up the mission to reach a maximum number of people and sensitise them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having started in Anantapur on August 24, 2022, Mr. Chaitanya met a number of people, local communities and animal rights enthusiasts and spread awareness on animal rights.

“I believe that avoiding consumption of animal-based products could not only save animals from cruelty but also the planet from global warming. It is needed to make the earth liveable for future generations,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya will leave for Chennai and head to Bengaluru and Indore where he will attend animal rights rallies by the end of this month. He aims to cover about 14,000 km by the end of the campaign.