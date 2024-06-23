Cruise in Krishna river marks International Olympic Day celebrations

A cruise in the Krishna river marked the celebrations of the International Olympic Day 2024 conducted by the NTR District Olympic Association in Vijayawada. Players and association members were part of the cruise organised at the Amaravati Boating Club at Durga Ghat in Bhavanipuram.

Later, addressing the media, association president Tarun Kakani said that many rowing players from the district took part in the Nationals and Asian Games under the aegis of the association and expressed confidence that the Central and State governments would do their best in offering opportunities and encouraging players.

BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram, who was the chief guest at the event, felicitated the young players, including wrestler B. Niharika, wrestler and rugby player V. Geetha, boxers Ch. Jahnavi and Ch. Mohan Vamsi and wrestler S. Rohith Kumar. All of them, still studying in school and intermediate colleges, belong from the city.

