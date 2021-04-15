Andhra Pradesh

Crude oil stolen from ONGC pipeline in East Godavari

The East Godavari police on Thursday seized nearly 500 litres of crude oil reportedly stolen by a gang from the pipeline of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Valasatippa area under Uppalaguptam police limits. The police swing into action after locals alert them about the theft at the ONGC pipeline.

Uppalaguptam Sub-Inspector K. Suresh Babu told The Hindu: “The gang had stolen nearly 500 litres of crude oil by drawing it from the ONGC pipeline. They have left the crude oil and vehicle when raided. “The ONGC authorities have lodged a complaint and the investigation is on”, added Mr. Suresh Babu.

