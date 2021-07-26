Crude bombs seized, 3 held in Chittoor

The Karveti Nagaram circle police on Saturday night seized 27 crude bombs and arrested three persons from Vedurukuppam mandal.

Circle inspector S. Chandrasekhar and the sub-inspector of Vedurukuppam were on patrol at the rural side, when they sighted three persons moving suspiciously and trying to hide behind a tree on Vedurukuppam-Kothapalle Mitta road. Seeing the police, the trio tried to flee but were apprehended. A tub and a sack containing the crude bombs were seized from them.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that during interrogation, it was found that the accused were supplying crude bombs to farmers to protect their crops abutting the forest areas from wild boars. The case would be further probed to find out the source of the crude bombs or whether they themselves had made them.

The accused, Raju (26), Doraswamy (35) and Sisindri (25), were produced before the area court and remanded.

Meanwhile, Deputy SP (Puttur) T.D. Yashwant said that a special drive would be conducted in rural areas and forested villages to caution the public to shun the practice of planting crude bombs in fields.