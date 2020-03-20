Andhra Pradesh

CRPF team deployed at State poll panel office

CRPF personnel keeping a vigil at the State Election Commission office in Vijayawada.

Sequel to twin requests to the Centre

Amidst claims and counter-claims on the veracity of the letter purportedly written by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar for protection by Central forces, a 10-member team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) reached his office on MG Road here on Thursday.

According to an official release, the CRPF personnel were drawn from their battalion stationed at Gannavaram. They include a sub-inspector and a head constable and eight constables.

The deployment of CRPF personnel at the SEC office came within barely 24 hours of the circulation of the letter said to be written by Mr. Ramesh Kumar to the Union Home Secretary seeking protection by Central forces and BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

‘Probe origin of letter’

Meanwhile, a delegation of YSR Congress comprising MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Kolusu Parthasarathi, G. Srikant Reddy, Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu, T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu and K. Anil Kumar met Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang and sought a probe into the origin of the letter in question.

