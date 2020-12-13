CRPF constable held for ‘cheating’ woman

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 December 2020 00:49 IST

Gajuwaka police arrested a 30-year-old CRPF constable for allegedly cheating a woman by making false promises of marriage, here on Saturday.

According to police, the CRPF constable, identified as Hema Sundar, of Peda Gantyada, cheated a woman of Gajuwaka. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was impregnated by the constable. The woman also complained that Hemasundar went back on his promise of marrying her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections against the culprit and launched an investigation.