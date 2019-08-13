Crowds swell in Tirumala due to long weekend

Lakhs of devotees poured in at the Lord Venkateswara shrine over the long weekend, with queues stretching for over 3 km outside the Vaikuntam Complex.

Officials said that with Monday being a holiday on account of Bakrid, an unprecedented rush was witnessed at the shrine beginning on Thursday and peaking on Sunday and Monday. The turnout was so heavy that the waiting time for darshan stretched beyond 20 hours. All the laddu, accommodation and luggage counters witnessed serpentine queues .

Crowd management

TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said senior officials have been deployed and they ensured uninterrupted supply of food and water sachets to pilgrims stranded on the roads and at Narayanagiri gardens. In view of the rush, the TTD has annulled VIP break darshan till Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy imposed the much hated ‘Laghu Darshan’ system during the VIP break and remained unfazed by the reactions from dignitaries who arrived in person. Normally, VIPs are allowed to have darshan of deity from a distance of 10 feet, but when Laghu Darshan is in place, they are allowed to have a darshan only from a distance of 40 feet.

Meanwhile, the temple hundi netted an income of about ₹10 crore during the past three days.