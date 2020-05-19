Andhra Pradesh

Crops take a beating from gales in Anantapur

A farmer pointing out to a damaged crop of papaya, at Korrapadu village in Anantapur district.

A farmer pointing out to a damaged crop of papaya, at Korrapadu village in Anantapur district.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

566 farmers are affected in the district, says Horticulture Department official

Horticulture crops took a beating from gales and thunderstorms that hit many parts of the district on Sunday night.

The banana and papaya growers in the district, whose business was already on the decline because of a lack of demand owing to the lockdown, were dealt a severe blow by the hales.

The farmers had been seeking special trains to transport fruits to northern states in view of the closure of Koyambedu market about 15 days ago.

At Korrapadu village in the worst-hit mandal of Bukkarayasamudram, small growers had cultivated papaya as it had a good demand in the market and were expecting an yield of 300 tonnes in five acres of land.

“I invested ₹20 lakh on the farm and was expecting a return of ₹80 lakh from it, but the untimely gales shattered our dreams,” said Sk. Basha, looking at the damaged crops.

Preliminary survey

As per the preliminary survey of the Horticulture Department on Monday afternoon, Mr. Basha is one among 566 farmers in the district who suffered severe damages in their crops of banana, mango, papaya, arecanut and chrysanthemum.

The loss incurred by the damages in 62.2 hectares of crops spread over Brahmasamudram, Kalyandurg, Kambadur, Anantapur and Bukkarayasamudram mandals on Sunday alone was put at ₹48.6 lakh.

Estimating the total loss in the district at ₹6.36 crore, Deputy Director Horticulture S. Subbarayudu said that this was the third such major incidence of gales damaging the horticulture crops in the season.

Recommendations and damage estimates were being sent to the Commissionerate at Amaravati for providing relief to the affected farmers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:19:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/crops-take-a-beating-from-gales-in-anantapur/article31626942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY