Crops in nearly 8,000 acres in Godavari Agency and delta bear the brunt of flood in Andhra Pradesh

Second warning remains in force at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram; more than 14 lakh cusecs of water being released into the sea; road transportation along the tri-State border at Chintoor and tribal pockets resumes

July 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - AMALAPURAM 

T. Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
An inundated temple on the bank of the Godavari at Rajamahendravaram.

An inundated temple on the bank of the Godavari at Rajamahendravaram. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Agriculture and horticulture crops are under a sheet of floodwater in nearly 8,000 acres of the Godavari Agency and delta by July 31 (Monday). However, no casualty has been reported so far during the flood in the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh. 

In Eluru district, agricultural crops in more than 4,800 acres have been inundated District Agriculture Officer Y. Ramakrishna said that the enumeration of the crop loss began as the water began to recede on July 31 (Monday).  

In the Godavari Delta in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, horticulture crops are the worst hit. According to an official release, crops in more than 2,800 acres have been damaged in 10 mandals in the detla. The crops belonging to 2,600 farmers have been damaged. 

Meanwhile, the second flood warning for the Godavari was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam in Telangana. However, the second warning remains in force at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram where more than 14 lakh cusecs of water was being released into the sea.  

Meanwhile, the road transportation on the tri-State border is likely to be resumed completely by August 1 as flood water receded on the Chintoor-Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bhadrachalam (Telangana) routes.

“By July 31, the road connectivity has been resumed along the tri-State border and the Chintoor-V.R.Puram road, the most affected tribal pocket in ASR district. We are able to transport essential commodities by road instead of boat from Monday,” Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Rampachodavaram Project Officer Surag Ganore told The Hindu

The relief operations are in full swing in Chintoor Agency of ASR district.

