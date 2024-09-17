Crops in 10,000 acres damaged due to floods in East Godavari since July

Standing crops including more than 10,000 acres of paddy have been damaged during the floods caused by the Yerrakaluva and the Godavari river in East Godavari district since July.

The District Consultative Committee on Agriculture and Banks chaired by East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi explored the options to help the flood-hit farmers, at a meeting in Rajamahdendravaram on September (Tuesday).

Ms. Prasanthi appealed to bankers and other stakeholders to speed up the disbursement of crop insurance benefits and consider issuing fresh crop loans. “Gopalapuram and Nidadavolu Assembly constituencies have suffered heavy crop losses during the Godavari and Yerrakaluva floods,” the Collector said.

The banks are expected to offer fresh crop loans beyond the target of the Annual Credit Plan set by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for Kharif 2024.

The 482 km road network under the purviews of Roads and Buildings, and Panchayat Raj Departments have been damaged during the floods in East Godavari district. Horticulture crops have been damaged in 93 acres.

Union Bank Regional Manager A. Visweswara Rao, District Agriculture Officer S. Madhavarao, Panchayat Raj Department Executive Engineer Mr. Ramareddy and other officials were present.