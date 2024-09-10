ADVERTISEMENT

Crops damaged due to rains and floods in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 10, 2024 03:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Collector of Vizianagaram district B. R. Ambedkar, Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan interacted with farmers whose farms were affected by the recent floods

Rajam MLA K. Muralimohan and District Collector B. R. Ambedkar inspecting crop damage near Santakaviti of Rajam constituency of Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Agriculture and Revenue officials will begin field surveys in a couple of days to assess the total damage to crops including paddy, sugarcane and others in Vizianagaram district. With the fall of nearly 2000 mm rainfall in the last one week and release of water from Madduvalasa reservoir, many crops were damaged in the district. The loss is more in Rajam, Vangara, Santhakaviti and other places which are very near to the reservoir constructed on Nagavali River.

Collector of Vizianagaram district B. R. Ambedkar, Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan inspected the fields and talked to the farmers who sought immediate help for them. The Collector assured the farmers that the assessment of damage would be done quickly to ensure relief for the farmers. Mr. Muralimohan interacted with farmers of Ramayapuram of Santakaviti mandal and promised payment of compensation and other benefits to the farmers. He said that the TDP government was adopting policies to benefit the farm sector.

Meanwhile, the district administration took measures for the restoration of normalcy in government offices, schools, Anganwadi centers, storage points, hospitals which were also affected by floods in Rajam and other places. The Collector directed R and B officials to ensure normalcy at the earliest so that the officials of other departments could discharge their duties and serve people living in flood affected areas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s District vice president K. S. Babu urged the officials to complete crop enumeration quickly and provide connectivity to villages as many causeways and bridges were damaged due to the recent floods. He urged the government to release interim relief to the farmers.

