Crop loss due to deliberate bungling, alleges former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

The recent Krishna and Godavari floods have been mismanaged intentionally by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government resulting in a crop loss of ₹ 4,000 crore, former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao alleged.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Rao said warnings given by ISRO, India Meteorological Department, and Central agencies were all ignored resulting in the debacle.

“Neither did the Chief Minister bother to review crop damage, nor he bothered to console the farmers who have lost all their crop,” Mr. Rao alleged.

The government also did not bother to announce how it was going to provide compensation to farmers for their crop losses.

‘Sheer incompetence’

“Over 304 tmcft was discharged into the Bay of Bengal, but water could not be given to farmers. Not supplying water to Krishna Delta farmers was most shocking and showed the incompetence of the YSRCP Government,” Mr Rao said.

Moreover, the Government machinery had to use the expertise of a private company that had done work at Polavaram to remove the boat stuck in one of the crest gates of Prakasam Barrage.

Mr. Rao claimed during his government’s tenure, work was done with total transparency on all the irrigation projects.

“The Centre itself had certified this,” Mr. Rao asserted.