Crop coverage in Nellore dist.normal this kharif: official

RBKs gear up to procure paddy as harvesting begins

With major reservoirs brimming, the crop coverage in SPSR Nellore district can be expected to be in the normal sown area during the current kharif season, said Agriculture Joint Director Y. Anandakumari adding that it may improve further during September to cover the normal sown area of 65,574 hectares.

Farmers have already raised crops in the 85.3% of the normal sown area till August end.

Paddy, grown in 96.5% of the normal grown area of 45,433 hectares, accounted for the lion’s share of crops grown in the district. The official attributed the slight reduction in acreage under paddy to a section of farmers going for green manure crop. But for leaf mite and stem borer infestation to paddy in about 6,000 hectares, the crop is healthy in the rest of the farms, Ms. Anandakumari told The Hindu.

“We have made all arrangements for procurement of harvested paddy without any hitch through the 47 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams,” she said. Harvesting of paddy has already begun and it could be expected to reach the peak later this month. So far, 9,000 tonnes of paddy have been procured by the RBKs, she added.

She said the district would see maximum crop coverage during rabi, thanks to comfortable storage level in the major reservoirs in the Penna basin. Meanwhile, irrigation authorities reduced the discharge by about 1,000 cusecs from the Somasila reservoir as the inflow came down to about 20,000 cusecs.

The storage in the reservoir, the lifeline of SPSR Nellore district, stood at a healthy 65.57 tmcft as against the full capacity of 78 tmcft.

With an inflow of 9,500 cusecs, the storage in Kandaleru reservoir slightly increased to 52.02 tmcft. The outflow from Kandaleru was maintained at 1,695 cusecs, according to irrigation officials. Kandaleru still had a flood cushion of 16.01 tmcft and Somasila 12.43 tmcft.