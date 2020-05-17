Andhra Pradesh

Crooning the ‘war anthem’ against corona

Constable K.T.V. Ramesh and Y. Santosh of Media Fx Networks during the recording of the song in Visakhapatnam.

Constable K.T.V. Ramesh and Y. Santosh of Media Fx Networks during the recording of the song in Visakhapatnam.  

Song penned and composed by constable K.T.V. Ramesh takes social media by storm

At a time when the entire globe has declared a war against the coronavirus, a constable attached with the city police set the tone for the fight through a song in which he croons about spreading awareness to check the pandemic.

Titled “Idi Oka Yuddham” (this is a war), penned and composed by K.T.V. Ramesh, a constable of IV Town police station, has struck a chord as the song is receiving rave reviews on various social media platforms.

The song that has been made into a video also depicts the contributions being made by the police, doctors and sanitation staff to the war against the pandemic.

Striking a chord

Since its release on the YouTube on April 30 by Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Mr. Ramesh says the song is now being streamed in more than 80 channels. It has received more than 250K views. The song garnered 80K views through a social media app in the first two days of its release, he says.

‘A tribute to allfrontline warriors’

“I developed a penchant for singing during my graduation days. I would write the lyrics during my free time. After the COVID-19 outbreak, I saw many areas in our police station limits falling under the buffer zone. My higher officials and colleagues have been working round the clock. I thought I should come up with a song to create awareness. I wrote the lyrics and composed a tune. This is also a tribute to all frontline warriors,” says Mr. Ramesh.

Then he submitted an application to Police Commissioner R.K. Meena. With the help of ACP (East) Kulasekhar and ADCP (Special Branch) Srinivas, the application reached Mr. Meena who approved recording of the song.

Mr. Ramesh was guided by Y. Santosh of Media Fx Networks, who directed, edited and composed the graphics for the video and R. Narayana Rao of Snapshots Studio handled the camera. The song was choreographed by an Armed Reserve constable, S. Hemanth Kumar, says Mr. Ramesh.

According to Mr Santosh, the videos were shot in three days at Akkayyapalem, Poorna Market, Maharanipeta and other areas. “We are really happy that the DGP had approved the song and liked it. Many people are sharing the song and our higher officials are appreciating our efforts. It is my small contribution to the fight against the pandemic,” adds Mr. Ramesh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:18:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/crooning-the-war-anthem-against-corona/article31609961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY