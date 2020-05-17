Crooning the ‘war anthem’ against corona

At a time when the entire globe has declared a war against the coronavirus, a constable attached with the city police set the tone for the fight through a song in which he croons about spreading awareness to check the pandemic.

Titled “Idi Oka Yuddham” (this is a war), penned and composed by K.T.V. Ramesh, a constable of IV Town police station, has struck a chord as the song is receiving rave reviews on various social media platforms.

The song that has been made into a video also depicts the contributions being made by the police, doctors and sanitation staff to the war against the pandemic.

Striking a chord

Since its release on the YouTube on April 30 by Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Mr. Ramesh says the song is now being streamed in more than 80 channels. It has received more than 250K views. The song garnered 80K views through a social media app in the first two days of its release, he says.

‘A tribute to allfrontline warriors’

“I developed a penchant for singing during my graduation days. I would write the lyrics during my free time. After the COVID-19 outbreak, I saw many areas in our police station limits falling under the buffer zone. My higher officials and colleagues have been working round the clock. I thought I should come up with a song to create awareness. I wrote the lyrics and composed a tune. This is also a tribute to all frontline warriors,” says Mr. Ramesh.

Then he submitted an application to Police Commissioner R.K. Meena. With the help of ACP (East) Kulasekhar and ADCP (Special Branch) Srinivas, the application reached Mr. Meena who approved recording of the song.

Mr. Ramesh was guided by Y. Santosh of Media Fx Networks, who directed, edited and composed the graphics for the video and R. Narayana Rao of Snapshots Studio handled the camera. The song was choreographed by an Armed Reserve constable, S. Hemanth Kumar, says Mr. Ramesh.

According to Mr Santosh, the videos were shot in three days at Akkayyapalem, Poorna Market, Maharanipeta and other areas. “We are really happy that the DGP had approved the song and liked it. Many people are sharing the song and our higher officials are appreciating our efforts. It is my small contribution to the fight against the pandemic,” adds Mr. Ramesh.