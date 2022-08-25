Croma opens store in Vijayawada

It is the third such outlet in the city and the sixth in State

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 25, 2022 01:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Croma store near Seetharama Puram junction in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Omni-channel electronics retailer Croma opened a store in Vijayawada, the sixth in Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. The new store located near Seetharama Puram junction is the third one in the city.

According to a release, the store sells more than 16,000 products including TV sets, smartphones, digital devices, cooling solutions, household appliances as well as audio and related accessories from 550 brands.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“With the trust and response which we received for our first two stores in Vijayawada, we are glad to launch a new store in the city. We look forward to meeting the expectation of customers when it comes to expert advice and curated assortment for all their electronics shopping needs. Our focus is on extending the right solution for each customer,” said Croma Infiniti-Retail Limited managing director and CEO Avijit Mitra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
electronics
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app