Croma opens store in Vijayawada

Staff Reporter August 25, 2022 04:51 IST

It is the third such outlet in the city and the sixth in State

The new Croma store near Seetharama Puram junction in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Omni-channel electronics retailer Croma opened a store in Vijayawada, the sixth in Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. The new store located near Seetharama Puram junction is the third one in the city. According to a release, the store sells more than 16,000 products including TV sets, smartphones, digital devices, cooling solutions, household appliances as well as audio and related accessories from 550 brands. “With the trust and response which we received for our first two stores in Vijayawada, we are glad to launch a new store in the city. We look forward to meeting the expectation of customers when it comes to expert advice and curated assortment for all their electronics shopping needs. Our focus is on extending the right solution for each customer,” said Croma Infiniti-Retail Limited managing director and CEO Avijit Mitra.



