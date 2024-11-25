Crochet lace artisans credit GI tag for global sales boost

Crochet lace artisans of the West Godavari district say that the Geographical Indications (GI) tag highlighted their products worldwide and boosted their sales.

More than one lakh artisans, mostly women, have been practising crochet lace art for over a century in the district. Recently, lace products weaved in Narsapuram, Palakol, Bhimavaram, Veeravasaram, Mogalturu, Razole, and other areas have received the GI tag.

“We are happy that our crochet art has achieved the GI tag. Thousands of families in the Godavari riverbed villages are earning a livelihood with lace-making,” Eeni Nagamani, a lace artisan from Toleru village in Veeravasaram mandal of West Godavari district, told The Hindu on Sunday.

Many of our families have been into lace craft making for more than 50 years in Vendra, Vissakoderu, Lankalakoderu, Kalla, Narsapuram and other mandals, says 65-year-old Nagamani, who was busy selling lace products in the Gandhi Shilpi Bazar, an exhibition jointly organised by Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium and the Handicrafts Development Commissioner in Vijayawada.

Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium Manager M. Suresh said that more than 100 stalls were arranged in the exhibition and lace makers were doing good business.

Boddupalli Kavitha of Palakol, who was seen weaving woollen lace products at another stall in Gandhi Shilpi Bazar, says that the GI tag has improved online sales of crochet lace products.

“Earlier, we used to weave only table mats and covers, curtains, wall hangings, bags, wallets and other products. But, now we are making more than 500 varieties of products including decorative items, key chains, petticoats, dress material, caps, gloves, interior designing material, toys and other items which have good demand in the market,” Ms. Kavitha said.

“Most of our lace products were being exported to the U.S., Singapore and other countries,” said another artisan, B. Dileep Kumar, and thanked the Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium for extending food support for crochet lace artisans.

Lace products made in West Godavari are in great demand in the international market. Traders had buy-back MoUs with artisans from Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and other cities, said Dileep Kumar, who has been making lace crafts for over 30 years.