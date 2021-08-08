Criminal case initiated against Anantapur DPO

ANANTAPUR

08 August 2021 01:08 IST

The officer had allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of ₹6,09,61,875

The Kurnool District Collector has initiated the process of filing of criminal case against Anantapur District Panchayat Officer (FAC) B. Parvathi for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of ₹6,09,61,875, when she was working as Nandyal Divisional Panchayat Officer in Kurnool district.

The move comes Panchayat Raj Commissionerate recommended filing of criminal cases against the officer after she failed to give any supporting explanation/bills or denial with proof.

Advertising

Advertising

An inquiry into the matter was instituted by former Kurnool District Collector, who then sent a final report to the Panchayat Raj Commissioner.

Ms. Parvathi is currently posted as Dharmavaram Divisional Panchayat Officer, but holding charge as District Panchayat Officer in Anantapur district.

In addition to misappropriating funds drawn by her and not submitting the related bills, she is alleged to have alienated/allocated four bits of government lands valued at ₹5,14,988 to private persons/organisations in Banaganapalli Panchayat while she was working as the Special Officer of the Panchayat.

Once the cases are filed in Banganapalle, the police will take further action.