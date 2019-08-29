Criminal case against Somireddy

The Venkatachalam police have registered a criminal case against senior TDP leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and three others in connection with a land dispute at Idimepalli in Nellore district.

The case followed a private complaint filed in a Nellore court by Yeluru Ranga Reddy who contended that his land had been encroached upon allegedly with forged documents. Meghanathan and Jayanthi from Chennai who had purchased the land were also booked as also mandal surveyor Ch. Subbarayudu, police said.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the ruling YSRCP was behind the filing of case with “ulterior political motive.”

The land measuring 2.43 cents belonged to him and he had given power of attorney to his sister who in turn had sold it in 2008 to two persons, who set up an industrial unit in the land later.

The complainant had misled the court and got a direction for registration of a criminal case when a civil case was pending in this connection, he said, adding he would face the case filed on Tuesday legally.

‘Arrest ex-MLA’

Staff Reporter in Srikakulam writes: The APNGOs’ Association asked the police to arrest former Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar for insulting MPP officer of Sarubujjili Damodara Rao during ‘Spandana’ on Monday.

Association district president Hanumanthu Sairam said officials were being threatened by the TDP leaders and not allowing them to discharge their duty.

Mr. Ravikumar, who denied the allegations on Tuesday itself, reportedly went underground to avoid his possible arrest.

Mr. Ravikumar alleged that Mr. Damodar was allowing the YSRCP leaders to sit in chairs meant for officials and taking decisions in favour of the ruling party.

Mr. Ravikumar, who participated in a programme at Amadalavalasa on Tuesday, was not available and his telephone was switched off.

After receiving a written complaint from Mr. Damodara Rao, the police visited Mr. Ravikumar’s houses both in Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa, where he was not available. Sources said Mr. Ravikumar was trying for anticipatory bail.