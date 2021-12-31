Crimes against women rise slightly in district this year

The uptick is due to enabling greater access to women to reach out to police, says SP

Bodily offences, crimes against women and road accident deaths in the district police limits have seen a slight increase over the last year, while cybercrimes and other offences have declined this year.

As many as 804 bodily offences were reported this year, as against 769 during 2020. A total of 499 crimes against women were reported this year as against 471 last year. The district witnessed 35 murders, three murder for gain cases and 28 kidnappings this year as against 30 murders, one murder for gain and 19 kidnapping during 2020. Rape cases declined marginally with 60 reported this year as against 64 last year. They include 29 registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Domestic violence increased with 195 reported cases this year as against 149 cases in 2020.

Accident cases declined to 793 this year from 826 last year. Fatalities, however, increased this year with 392 deaths and 661 persons injured this year, as against 333 deaths and 724 persons injured in road accidents in 2020.

Speaking to reporters at a yearender press conference here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that enabling greater access to women to reach out to the police through various avenues like Spandana, Disha App, Mahila Police and online portals was the reason for the marginal increase in registration of crimes against women. “This should be seen in a positive light as more women are coming forward to lodge complaints,” Mr. Krishna Rao opined.

He said that in all grave offences involving crimes against women, the accused were charge-sheeted within 60 days. In two cases from Atchutapuram, the accused were charge-sheeted within seven days, he added.

The SP said that during the first week of December, five persons were killed in a clash between two families over allegations of witchcraft in Ananthagiri mandal.

“Most of the deaths in accidents involved pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. These accidents mostly occurred either at night or in the early hours. We are taking steps to prevent such accidents and also keep a tab on overspeeding,” the SP said.

Mr. Krishna Rao said that awareness camps in rural areas on cybercrime were yielding good results, and led to a decline with 34 cases being reported this year, as against 52 cases last year.

He added that this year, 101 house burglaries were reported, which numbered 91 last year. This year, 150 property cases were detected in which 255 persons were arrested and property worth ₹1.07 crore was recovered. The SP added that the conviction rate has increased to 89 % this year from 85 % last year in the district.

NDPS cases

Altogether 566 cases were booked by the district police under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in which over 82,000 kg ganja was seized this year. This is said to be the highest-ever seizure and destruction of ganja till date. Over 7,400 acres of ganja plantations were destroyed as part of ‘Operation Parivartana’. Of them, ganja plantations in 400 acres was voluntarily destroyed by the tribals, the SP added.