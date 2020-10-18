Crimes against women on the rise: HC Judge

‘Equality between men and women is constitutional right’

“In the present society, women are facing a lot of discrimination, crime against women are increasing day-by-day. Our long-term goal is to eliminate violence against women in every community. We will achieve this by arming police officers, prosecutors and victim advocates with the information needed to identify, investigate and prosecute difficult cases successfully,” said Justice T. Rajani, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court.

She was speaking at a webinar on ‘Crimes against Women and Human Rights: Problems and Perspectives’ at Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU).

Equality is a human right. Equality between men and women is constitutional right, she said.

S. Surya Prakash, Vice Chancellor, DSNLU, inaugurated the webinar.

Raka Arya, Associate Professor, NLIU Bhopal, M.A.D.S.J.S. Niriella, Faculty of Law, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, and others also spoke.