Crime rate sees a downward trend in Kurnool, says SP

‘6,563 cases pertaining to violation of COVID-19 protocols booked’

The criminal cases registered in Kurnool district have seen a downward trend when compared to that of 2019. As many as 6,499 cases were registered till December 20 under various sections of the IPC when compared to 7,071 last year.

Giving details of the work done by the police during the pandemic, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that 6,563 cases were booked for violation of COVID-19 protocols, adding that the pandemic and Tungabhadra Pushkaralu increased the workload of the department.

The total property loss came down from ₹5.44 crore to ₹4.76 crore this year, so the recovery rate which reduced from 44.42% (₹2.41 crore) to 28.36% (₹1.35 crore).

However, a massive effort was made by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) under the leadership of Additional S.P. Gowthami Sali and 7,428 cases were booked with the seizure of a large amount of liquor from the Karnataka and Telangana borders.

Illegal transport of sand

The SEB personnel registered 435 cases pertaining to illegal transport of sand and arrested 833 persons, seized 505 vehicles, along with 6,661 metric tonnes of sand.

Mr. Fakkeerappa said that 4,039 abandoned and orphan children including 3,146 boys and 892 girls were rescued under the Operation Muskaan. The Disha app, and A.P. Police Seva App were launched for people to make use of 87 services without going to a police station.

Referring to rescue of women, the SP said Dial 100, Sakthi Team helpline (7777877700), and District Police WhatsApp number 7777877722 were being widely used.

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu

Congratulating the police personnel for ensuring an incident-free Tungabhadra Pushkaralu at 24 ghats along the river for 12 days, Mr. Fakkeerappa said that 15,666 CCTV cameras were installed across the district to keep a watch on the criminal activities.

Technology was being used in the best possible way to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, the SP added.