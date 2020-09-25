Crime rate down by 4% during YSRCP tenure, says Sucharitha

Home Minister M. Sucharitha and DGP D. Gautam Sawang inspecting the passing-out parade of trainee SIs at Police Training College in Anantapur on Friday.

25 September 2020 23:16 IST

‘Forensic labs will be set up in Amaravati, Vizag and Tirupati’

The crime rate in Andhra Pradesh has come down by 4% after the YSRCP assumed the office, Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said. However, she expressed concern over the atrocities against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors (Civil, AR and APSP) of the 2019 batch during their ‘Dikshant Parade’ (passing out parade) at the Police Training College here, Ms. Sucharita said the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act that ensures justice to the victims of atrocities against women is one of the best achievements of the government.

Disha Act

Taking this forward, she said, the government has set up 18 Disha police stations across the State and established women-friendly helpdesks at all police stations, making it easy for women to seek police help.

The Home Minister, along with DGP D. Gautam Sawang reviewed the parade in which 273 cadet sub-inspectors including 55 women participated. Ms. Sucharita said five new IPS officers are getting allotted to the State, while 25 DSPs are getting ready to join the service after training. As many as 273 SIs in Civil, Armed Reserve and A.P. Special Police wings will join the service, along with 1,591 constables. Around 14,000 persons have been recruited for the Mahila Police wing of the village and ward secretariats.

“The State government is setting up three forensic science laboratories in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati to ensure speedy and accurate crime detection,” said Mr. Sucharita.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said technology is being used to check crime rate. “ The Police Seva app which provides 87 services is receiving good response,” said Mr. Sawang.