Crime rate down by 4%, but atrocities against SC/ST continue: Home Minister

Three new Forensic Laboratories for Vizag, Amaravati, Tirupati; 5 IPS, 25 DSPs, 273 SIs, 1591 constables get added to police force.

The crime rate in Andhra Pradesh has come down by 4% since the YSRCP Government came to power, though people in the habit of perpetrating atrocities against the Scheduled Caste and Tribes have been continuing their heinous acts, Home and Disaster Management Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has said.

Addressing the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub-Inspectors (Civil, AR & APSP) of 2019 batch during their Dikshant Parade at the Police Training College here, Ms. Sucharitha said that A.P. Disha Bill providing judgement in any case related to atrocities against women was one of the best achievements of the present government. Taking this forward, the government also set up 18 Disha police stations all over the State and set up women-friendly help desks at all police stations, making it safe for the women to approach police personnel for help.

She along with Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang and Parade Commander Cadet Trainee V. Tarakeshwari of Eluru reviewed the parade in which 273 Cadet Sub-Inspectors including 55 women, participated.

The Home Minister said new blood has been infused into the AP Police force with 5 new IPS officers getting allotted to the State, 25 DSPs getting ready to join the service after completing their training and now 273 SIs in Civil, Armed Reserve and AP Special Police wings with join along with 1591 constables. In addition to them 14,000 persons were recruited at the village secretariat and ward level as Mahila Police persons. The State government was adding three new forensic science laboratories at Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati for faster and accurate crime detection. Lauding the services of the police personnel, she said the State police had won 37 national awards in various categories in the last one year.

Director-General of Police Gowtham Sawang said the use of technology was leveraged in the best possible way to help people lead a peaceful life and efforts were on to provide service-oriented policing. the A.P. Police Seva App with 87 services had become very popular, he pointed out. The Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Kanti Rana Tata administered the oath of office on all the Stipendary Cadet Trainee SIs as part of the function. Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathy attend the passing out parade.