Crime against women, children continues to rise

28 December 2020 00:56 IST

As many as 833 cases registered in 2020 in East Godavari district, says SP

Crime against women and minor girls continue to rise in East Godavari district, in which as many as 833 cases were registered under the Disha Act alone, while the number was 642 in 2019. The district registered 154 cases till date this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), according to a note -- Crime in East Godavari-2020 -- released by the East Godavari district police.

Speaking to newsmen here, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi observed: “Unlike earlier, women started approaching the police after the introduction of Disha Act which assures the victims of timely action. This leads to rise in the number of cases registered.”

The district witnessed 54 murders, including three for gain in 2020 as against 50 murders in 2019. As many as six dowry deaths were reported this year. In 2019, the dowry deaths were ten. In road accidents, 504 persons lost their lives this year, while the number was 601 in 2019.

Atrocities on SCs, STs

There was a rise of 16 % in the cases of atrocities on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While the number was 203 in 2020, it was 153 in 2019. “A total of ₹73 lakh of compensation was offered to the victims in the atrocity cases in 2020,” said Mr. Nayeem Asmi.

On Left wing extremism, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said that at least ten Maoist members surrendered to the police and three were arrested in 2020.