Cricketer Hanuma Vihari meets Pawan, Lokesh; to play for Andhra again

Published - June 25, 2024 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari presenting a bouquet to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who was unceremoniously removed from captaincy and who vowed not to play for Andhra again, met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh here on June 25 (Tuesday). Mr. Pawan Kalyan discussed the challenges faced by the cricketer and about his career. Mr. Lokesh invited him back to play for Andhra Pradesh.

The 30-year-old has accepted the invitation, saying, “It’s good to be back in Andhra cricket.”

“Delighted to meet Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari today. How he was subjected to political bullying, humiliated and driven out of Andhra Cricket by the earlier government was shameful. I have invited him back to Andhra Pradesh and asked him to strive to make Telugus proud once again. He will have our full support,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The State government is ready to do justice to him, he added.

