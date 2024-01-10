ADVERTISEMENT

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu meets Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

January 10, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ideology and vision of JSP president Pawan Kalyan are very similar to mine, Ambati Rayudu says in a post on X

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Two days after claiming that the intention behind his decision to quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was to participate in the upcoming International League Twenty20 (ILT20) tournament in Dubai on behalf of the Mumbai Indians, cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on January 10 amidst speculation that he was keen on joining the party with the aspiration to get an MP ticket.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Rayudu said he was unable to fulfil his dream to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh in the YSRCP, but he would not blame anyone for it.

He noted that his “ideology has not been in alignment with that of the YSRCP” and his resignation from the party had nothing to do with contesting the elections from X or Y seat. He, therefore, resolved to move on from politics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rayudu said he met Mr. Pawan Kalyan on being asked by his well-wishers to do so to understand his ideology.

He spent a lot of time with Mr. Pawan Kalyan and discussed life and politics, and tried to understand him.

“I am very happy to say his ideology and vision are very similar to mine, and I am very glad to have met him. I will be taking off to Dubai for my cricket commitments. I will always be there and stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Rayudu stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US