Cricketer Ambati Rayudu meets Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

The ideology and vision of JSP president Pawan Kalyan are very similar to mine, Ambati Rayudu says in a post on X

January 10, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, at the party office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Two days after claiming that the intention behind his decision to quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was to participate in the upcoming International League Twenty20 (ILT20) tournament in Dubai on behalf of the Mumbai Indians, cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu met Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on January 10 amidst speculation that he was keen on joining the party with the aspiration to get an MP ticket.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Rayudu said he was unable to fulfil his dream to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh in the YSRCP, but he would not blame anyone for it.

He noted that his “ideology has not been in alignment with that of the YSRCP” and his resignation from the party had nothing to do with contesting the elections from X or Y seat. He, therefore, resolved to move on from politics.

Mr. Rayudu said he met Mr. Pawan Kalyan on being asked by his well-wishers to do so to understand his ideology.

He spent a lot of time with Mr. Pawan Kalyan and discussed life and politics, and tried to understand him.

“I am very happy to say his ideology and vision are very similar to mine, and I am very glad to have met him. I will be taking off to Dubai for my cricket commitments. I will always be there and stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Rayudu stated.

