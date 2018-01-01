Cricket nets back at IGMC stadium

There is good news for young Vijayawada cricketers, as their once-favourite cricketing nets at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium is back with a bang with a more facilities and more greenery.

The cricketing nets, which were put up in 1996 in memory of late D.V. Krishna Rao, were taken down in 2016 as the area had became a low-lying one causing frequent inundation during the rainy season.

“We raised the level of the land by three feet and covered area with greenery. The nets are having eight wickets - six turf, one cement and one astro turf and around 50 players can practice at a time,” said Krishna District Cricket Association secretary Ch. Arun Kumar.

He said that the project was funded by Andhra Cricket Association; ₹25 lakhs was spent for the renovation. “Soon we will install sprinklers and a bore-well to maintain the greenery.”

Mr. Arun Kumar said that players could hone their skills for free and that the association had appointed nine coaches including a trainer with an army background. “Fitness is important for success in cricket and we are aiming to produce players possessing both the technique and fitness. ”

He said players could practise from 6 am. to 8:30 am. and from 4 pm. to 6:30 pm adding that Mondays are holdiays. “The entire 5,000 square yard playfield was covered with fencing keeping in view the safety of walkers and others practising other games”.

Former BCCI vice president and Narasapur Member of Parliament Gokaraju Ganga Raju will inaugurate the renovated nets on Monday at 7 am.