Cricket lovers elated as Bharat becomes first player from Andhra Pradesh to play World Test Championship final

June 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cricket fans from Visakhapatnam and members of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) are elated as city lad and wicket keeper-cum-batsman Kona Srikar Bharat has made it to the India playing XI in the World Test Championship (WTC) final being held in England.

It’s a feather in Bharat’s cap as he became the first player not only from Visakhapatnam but also from Andhra Pradesh to play a World Cup Final.

June 7 (Wednesday) was a very good day for Bharat till lunch. With the pitch favouring the bowlers, Bharat was busy taking catches, coming down and standing up to the stumps, suggesting his opinion for the Decision Review System (DRS) to the skipper and bowlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are really happy. Not everyone gets an opportunity to play a World Cup match, and that too a final. ”K. Srinivasa RaoFather of Bharat

“We are really happy. Not everyone can have an opportunity to play a World Cup match, and that too a final,” said Bharat’s father Srinivasa Rao, who could not watch the match till evening as he was busy with his official work at the Naval Dockyard.

“I have been receiving calls from well-wishers congratulating Bharat and showering praise on him. My family is glued to the TV,” said an elated Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

“Bharat has kept working hard by finetuning his skills and believing in himself. His efforts have paid off,” he said, and added that the ACA, the VDCA, and the coaches had always been supporting his son.

A senior member from the Visakhpatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) said that Bharat had played four matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia a few months ago, and this might have prompted the team management to pick him.

ACA Chief Executive Officer Siva Reddy said, “It is a great day for the ACA as Bharat is representing India in a World Cup match. Every cricket supporter from Vizag and Andhra Pradesh are happy as Bharat has donned the wicket keeper role in a WC final. Hope India wins the match.”

Mr. Siva Reddy further said that the ACA was progressing on the right path, as players such as Shaikh Rasheed and Md. Shabnam were grabbing good opportunities and performing well for the country. He also hoped that many more players from Andhra Pradesh would represent India in the future and contribute their might for the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT