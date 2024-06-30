Cricket lovers celebrate T20 World Cup win

Cricket lovers celebrated the Team India’s spectacular victory in the T20 World Cup final in which the Indian team defeated South Africa with a margin of 7 runs on Saturday night. Many cricket lovers cut cakes and distributed sweets to walkers at the KR stadium and Government Degree College grounds.

Miniature painting specialist V. Rahul Patnaik painted all members of Team India on a peacock feather on the occasion of the Indian team’s victory. He said that acrylic colours were used for the miniature painting, which was completed in three hours.

