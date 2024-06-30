ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket lovers celebrate T20 World Cup win

Published - June 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

They cut cakes and distribute sweets to walkers at KR stadium and Government Degree College grounds

K Srinivasa Rao

Artist Rahul Patnaik’s micro painting of Team India on a feather on the occasion of T20 World Cup victory | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Cricket lovers celebrated the Team India’s spectacular victory in the T20 World Cup final in which the Indian team defeated South Africa with a margin of 7 runs on Saturday night. Many cricket lovers cut cakes and distributed sweets to walkers at the KR stadium and Government Degree College grounds.

Miniature painting specialist V. Rahul Patnaik painted all members of Team India on a peacock feather on the occasion of the Indian team’s victory. He said that acrylic colours were used for the miniature painting, which was completed in three hours.

