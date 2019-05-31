Cricket fever catches onas World Cup kicks off

It has begun. The epic matches run for 48 days and the cricket fever grips the city and it has expressed itself in the forms of blue jerseys driving on the roads and gully cricket taking over the streets.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kicked off on Thursday with host England clashing with South Africa. Team India will have their first match on June 5 against South Africa, and the city is stoked to watch it and cheer out loud.

Abound with cricket buffs and fans, the city is expected to fly the flag high during all the outings of India. Many avid watchers have set their calendars and have also started chanting the mantra, ‘Jeetega tho India hee’ (Only India shall win).

Vizagites feel that this world series is going to be more aggressive than the earlier ones since the players of all teams, especially India, have been practising rigorously.

Cricket buffs of all ages -- from children to elders -- have geared up and readied themselves for this season’s game.

“I have watched all the matches of the 2015 series and I think that this time India has what it takes to take home the trophy. But other than just the match I am also excited for Sachin Tendulkar’s commentary. It is going to be the bomb!” says Rachit Gouda, an engineering student of Gitam deemed to be university. Sachin Tendulkar is making a debut once again in the World Cup, this time as a commentator and cricket buffs in the city just cannot get enough of that.

“The World Cup isn’t just any regular series for me. It means a lot and I will definitely be in front of the television for hours watching the matches. I really hope India wins this time,” says Sadhwik Reddy, a cricket enthusiast.

Special offers

Restaurants, cafés and hotel owners have equipped themselves for this World Cup. With plans like live telecast and World Cup special offers, they have plans to woo fans of the game in the city.

“We plan to broadcast live games using projectors, big screens and state of the art speakers. We also have many special offers including some changes in the menu,” quoted the management of Myz Uno, a prominent pub, that sports an American pop-culture decor.

Many other hotels in and around Vizag such as Park Hotel are also telecasting the games live. Other prominent hotels plan to telecast live the qualifying rounds of the series to hit it big with the customers this season.