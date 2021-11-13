Cricket fans on cloud nine after Bharat’s inclusion in Test squad

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2021 00:49 IST

They hope that he will make his debut after successful IPL season

Promising wicketkeeper-batsman from Visakhapatnam, who made waves in the recently concluded IPL, K.S. Bharat, has been named in the test squad for the test series against New Zealand scheduled to be held from November 25.

This has made the cricket buffs very happy as they expect Bharat to make his debut, after the successful IPL season.

He was earlier picked up as backup wicketkeeper for India's first pink ball test against Bangladesh in 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 16-member team, including K.S, Bharat as one of the wicketkeepers, apart from Wriddhiman Saha. After the announcement, a number of people took to social media to congratulate him on the occasion and pinned hope that he would get a chance in the playing XI.

Several meme pages from social media also uploaded posts congratulating Bharat.

Former Indian batsman Venugopal Rao was among the one who congratulated the wicketkeeper batsman. He said “Indian has announced the test squad and yes our Andhra lad K.S. Bharat has been selected. Hope he will get a chance in Playing XI. Proud moment for Andhra Cricket. Show your talent champ,” he said.

It may be remembered that Bharat had been picked up by IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, where he had several good games batting at Number 3. After IPL, Bharat is captaining Andhra team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Born in 1993, Bharat completed his schooling from St Aloysius High School and degree from Dr. L. Bullayya College. He has scored a lot of runs in the domestic cricket for Andhra.