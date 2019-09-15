Cricket commentary back on All India Radio

From about 1950 to early 90s, till television sets have invaded our homes, radio was the darling of every household.

And when it came to sporting events, especially cricket, it was the most sought after gadget, be it a four-band radio with a polished wooden finish or a hand-held transistor or the one that fit in the pockets. And now cricket commentary is back, after a gap of seven years.

All India Radio (AIR) from September 15, beginning with the first T20 between India and South Africa being played at Dharmashala, will once again go on air. And the old timers and radio buffs in the city are all gaga about it.

People in the city regaled to the English cricket commentary by the likes of John Arlott, Berry Sarbadhikari, Pearson Surita and Dev Raj Puri and in Hindi to that of Ravi Chaturvedi and Jasdev Sigh, over endless cups of teas and coffees.

There used to be radio clubs, where young and old assembled to listen to the exploits of the legends like Sunil (Sunny) Gavaskar in the Caribbeans and Kapil Dev making batsmen dance to his out-swing.

“We never bothered about the time, as the test match in Australia or New Zealand would begin early in the morning, and matches in West Indies or England would begin late in the evening. But we stayed glued to the radio,” said Atilli Suresh, an octogenarian and cricket enthusiast.

Listening to English commentary by commentators such as Arlott or Rex Alston was music to the years. It was an addiction, said former Rector of Andhra University and cricket and tennis commentator A. Prasanna Kumar.

He had commentaries for a number of international tennis and cricket matches.

“There was subtle humour, things to learn about the art of commentary and about the game,” he said.

Reminiscing a line from Arlott’s work he said: “Once when our number 10 batsman was batting, Arlott commented ‘Remarkable exhibition of batsman not enjoying his innings’. Commentary is an art that comprise minimum words and maximum thought.”

We were so addicted to radio commentary that we would smuggle a pocket transistor in our school bags to catch with the happening during breaks, said K. Vijaymohan, a former State-level cricketer and now managing director of Welfare Travels.

The first radio commentary for a cricket match was in 1922 and BBC introduced it in 1927. AIR had last gone on air with commentary in 2012-13, when India defeated Australia 4-0.