Cricket betting racket busted, seven arrested

The West Godavari district police arrested seven persons, allegedly involved in a betting racket over the the ongoing IPL cricket tournament.

The police seized ₹47,500 cash, a laptop, Wifi router, eight mobile phones and an LED television, said Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash.

On a tip-off, a police team raided on a house on Puntha Road in the town and arrested suspected bookies K. Srinivas and A. Latif Kumar, and punters K. Dharma, K. Srinivas, S. Srinivas Rao. D. SaiKishore and P. Radhakrishna, said the SP at a press conference held here on Thursday.

Thirty-five more punters were identified in the racket and special teams had been constituted to nab them, the SP said.