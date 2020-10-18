Andhra Pradesh

Cricket betting racket busted, 14 held

Police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested 14 persons for gambling on ongoing IPL cricket matches.

Around ₹2.20 lakh in cash and 14 mobile phones were seized, DSP K. Nageswara Rao said. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the DSP said that of the 21-member gang, 14 have been arrested and a hunt is on to nab the rest. Following the directions of SP K. Narayan Naik, a strict vigil has been mounted to prevent betting, he said.

Narsapuram in-charge CI Ch. Anjaneyulu said a bookie named Murali Krishna of Mogaltur has been arrested and another bookie Pandu is absconding. Mogaltur SI Priya Kumar said the gang was accepting bets through online sites.

