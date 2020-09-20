Cricket betting gang busted

VIJAYAWADA

20 September 2020 23:32 IST

Three arrested, mobile phones and other equipment seized

The police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested three persons. The gang hired a play school at Municipal Employees’ Colony in the limits of the Machavaram police station and was indulging in the illegal operation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, DCP-1) V. Harshavardhan Raju.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the DCP said on a tip-off, the team led by the central zone in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police Srinivas Rao and Machavaram CI G.V. Vinaya Mohan along with their staff raided the school and arrested the accused.

The gang members were identified as Atluri Sri Ranjit Kumar of Bhimavaram, Devi Srinath and Peddu Naga Venkata Shiva Prasad of Vijayawada. The police seized 25 mobile phones, a recorder, line box, a laptop, a TV and other equipment from their possession.

The kingpin of the gang, Naveen, hired the school building which was closed during the pandemic. They installed the equipment and were organising betting for the ongoing cricket matches. Search is on to nab the remaining accused in the case, Mr. Raju said.