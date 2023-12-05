Crest gates of two Tirumala reservoirs lifted and water released down stream; minor landslides on ghat road

December 05, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - TIRUMALA

All the five water reservoirs at Tirumala are full to their capacity with copious rainfall received under the influence of Michuang cyclonic storm in the last two days.

The crest gates of Papavinasanam and Gogarbham reservoirs were partially lifted and water released down streams around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The situation at the remaining three other reservoirs were no different which are full to their capacity and overflowing.

Taking cognisance of the precarious situation to which the town was being subjected owing to relentless rains the TTD on Monday itself had alerted the district administration and appraised it of its intention of releasing the water down stream any time.

According to statistics available at 8 a.m. the town had received a rainfall of around 178 mm since Monday taking up the total to around 285 mm during the past two days.

The papavinasanam area recorded a heavy rainfall of about 240 mm while the Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dam area registered 123 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Instances of uprooting of trees were reported at several places atop the town including the Dharmagiri area, papavinasanam road besides ghat roads.

Four cars parked in the parking area were damaged when a huge tree fell across them at TTD Panchjanyam guest house. A similar incident was also reported at Balaji nagar residential locality. However no casualties have been reported.

The second ghat road leading to the town also witnessed landslides at various locations. Fortunately the landslides which were of minor in nature were reported between 12 a.m. - 3 a.m. when the ghat road had remained closed. The alert engineering officials under the supervision of Superintendent Engineer Jagadishwar reddy immediately cleared the debris without any interruption to the vehicular traffic.

The town also experienced a drastic reduction in the footfalls with several trains and flights remaining cancelled/diverted since Monday afternoon.

The Chennai and Tirupati route was also marred with traffic disruptions following incessant rains.