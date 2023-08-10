ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI’s ‘Property Expo 2023’ in Tirupati from August 11

August 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) is getting ready for the three-day mega ‘Property Expo 2023’ to be held at PLR Convention Hall on Annamayya Marg from Friday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, CREDAI Tirupati chapter’s chairman V. Srinivasulu, president M. Rama Prasad Rao and secretary A. Rajesh Babu invited the consumers planning for housing to visit the expo for guidance on properties, building materials and finance.

Builders engaged in the construction of apartments, villas, and independent houses, real estate developers, interior decors, bankers and financial institutions, and dealers in materials like tiles, sanitaryware, and cement will be available under a single roof to provide consultation, Mr. Rama Prasada Rao said.

The expo ends on August 13.

