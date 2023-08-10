HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI’s ‘Property Expo 2023’ in Tirupati from August 11

August 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) is getting ready for the three-day mega ‘Property Expo 2023’ to be held at PLR Convention Hall on Annamayya Marg from Friday.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, CREDAI Tirupati chapter’s chairman V. Srinivasulu, president M. Rama Prasad Rao and secretary A. Rajesh Babu invited the consumers planning for housing to visit the expo for guidance on properties, building materials and finance.

Builders engaged in the construction of apartments, villas, and independent houses, real estate developers, interior decors, bankers and financial institutions, and dealers in materials like tiles, sanitaryware, and cement will be available under a single roof to provide consultation, Mr. Rama Prasada Rao said.

The expo ends on August 13.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.