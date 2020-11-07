CREDAI welcomes new sand policy, asks govt. to reduce price

VIJAYAWADA

07 November 2020 17:19 IST

Reduction in price will boost the sector and lessen the burden on stakeholders: Bose

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Andhra Pradesh chapter has welcomed the State’s new sand policy but asked the government to reduce the price to help the construction sector recover.

In a release AP chapter chairman K. Subba Raju, president Ch. Sudhakar and General Secretary K.Subhash Chandra Bose appealed to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider reducing the price of sand per tonne.

Mr. Bose said that lakhs of construction workers, skilled labourers, daily wagers and their families are dependent on the construction sector in the State.

We welcome and support the recent sand policy decided by the cabinet, he said.

Mr. Bose said that the construction sector was already suffering and then COVID pandemic caused a death blow after which construction activity was halted.

The per tonne price of sand earlier was ₹225 and now it was set at ₹375 excluding the additional transportation charges, he said.

We request the government to reduce the price further which will lessen the burden on the entire industry to an extent, he said and added that the benefit could be passed on to the builders as well as the public and help businesses thrive.

He asked the officials to ensure that the effective sand policy rules are implemented at the ground level.