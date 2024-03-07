CREDAI property show in Srikakulam from March 8

March 07, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Srikakulam chapter president Potnuru Ramesh Chakravarti and general secretary M. Adeep Reddy on Thursday said that their first ever property show in the city, Buildtech Expo-2024, will be conducted from Friday (March 8) to Sunday at the Anadamayi function hall on 80-foot road in the city.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Chakravarti said prospective buyers could choose properties from 50 stalls to be set up in the show. CREDAI members offer quality constructions.

Five banks will process loans on the spot and offer special concessions. A discount of ₹100 per SFT would be offered by all the builders in the society.

The association vice-president Dunga Sudhakar, treasurer Korada Satyarao, and joint secretary Dola Vamsi Krishna were among those present.