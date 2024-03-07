GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CREDAI property show in Srikakulam from March 8

March 07, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Srikakulam chapter president Potnuru Ramesh Chakravarti and general secretary M. Adeep Reddy on Thursday said that their first ever property show in the city, Buildtech Expo-2024, will be conducted from Friday (March 8) to Sunday at the Anadamayi function hall on 80-foot road in the city.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Chakravarti said prospective buyers could choose properties from 50 stalls to be set up in the show. CREDAI members offer quality constructions.

Five banks will process loans on the spot and offer special concessions. A discount of ₹100 per SFT would be offered by all the builders in the society.

The association vice-president Dunga Sudhakar, treasurer Korada Satyarao, and joint secretary Dola Vamsi Krishna were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / construction and property

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.