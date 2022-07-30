 CREDAI property show getting good response in Tirupati

Several stalls register brisk bookings, expo ends today

The huge cost of construction material, which has seen an upward rise over the last two years, has had a telling impact on the psyche of the average citizen, who is otherwise positively inclined towards going for a housing project. The trend is increasingly witnessed at the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s (CREDAI) ‘Property & Build Tech Show 2022’ currently under way at PLR Convention Hall in the city.

The second day of the three-day event registered impressive 1,800 footfall on Saturday, but the average visitor was bogged down with the 80% rise in the price of basic construction material, which is feared to shoot the construction cost further upward. “The response is huge, going by the walk-in crowd. But it is true that the enquiries might be impacted by the rising construction cost,” opined A. Rajesh Babu, secretary of CREDAI’s Tirupati chapter.

Notwithstanding the concern flagged on the cost front, several stalls registered brisk bookings. The expo ends on Sunday.