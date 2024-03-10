CREDAI property show evokes good response in Srikakulam

March 10, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The first ever property show ‘Buildtech Expo-2024’ conducted by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) evoked good response from the customers on Sunday also, the third and final day of the event. Prospective buyers thronged the venue and interacted with builders and developers of various apartments, villas and layouts to know about the price, location and other details.

The association’s president Potnuru Ramesh Chakravarthi and general secretary M. Adeep Reddy said that around 3,500 prospective customers visited around 100 stalls and inquired about the properties being developed by the members of CREDAI.

Sagar Cements’ senior manager M. Uma Rao interacted with Srikakulam Cement Dealers Association president Kapavaram Seezu and builders to explain the latest technology being adopted by the company to achieve consistent quality. Suryasai Gayatri Ventures managing partner Tankala Vidyasagar thanked CREDAI for organising the property show in a professional manner.

