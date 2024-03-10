ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI property show evokes good response in Srikakulam

March 10, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Builders explaining their project details to customers at the property show conducted by CREDAI on Sunday.

The first ever property show ‘Buildtech Expo-2024’ conducted by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) evoked good response from the customers on Sunday also, the third and final day of the event. Prospective buyers thronged the venue and interacted with builders and developers of various apartments, villas and layouts to know about the price, location and other details.

The association’s president Potnuru Ramesh Chakravarthi and general secretary M. Adeep Reddy said that around 3,500 prospective customers visited around 100 stalls and inquired about the properties being developed by the members of CREDAI.

Sagar Cements’ senior manager M. Uma Rao interacted with Srikakulam Cement Dealers Association president Kapavaram Seezu and builders to explain the latest technology being adopted by the company to achieve consistent quality. Suryasai Gayatri Ventures managing partner Tankala Vidyasagar thanked CREDAI for organising the property show in a professional manner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US